Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hibernian boss Jack Ross signs contract extension

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 9.19am
Hibernian manager Jack Ross has signed a new contract (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian manager Jack Ross has signed a new contract (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has signed a two-year contract extension.

The former Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland manager has committed himself to the club until 2024.

Ross took over in November 2019 and has led Hibs to the Scottish Cup final along with two other cup semi-finals.

Hibs finished third in the Scottish Premiership in his first full season in charge, their highest placing since 2005.

Chairman Ron Gordon said: “Jack is a terrific leader for our team and club. He has helped us make great strides on the pitch and has delivered what has been a very successful season, with the team playing exciting, dynamic and winning football.

“He shares our vision of the possibilities at Hibs. His management is insightful and deliberate, and I am confident that we will continue to build on last season’s success.

“We are keen to keep a very good thing going under Jack’s leadership.

“Stability and continuity are critical as we continue to make progress in making our club all that it can be, so this is an important step forward.”

Ross, who leads Hibs back into Europe against Santa Coloma on Thursday, added: “I’m very happy at Hibernian and I have been well supported by my staff, the players and the board.

“We had a good season last season and the aim this year is to build on that.

“We’ve got a terrific group of players. We are looking to bring in one or two to strengthen our group and I believe we have an exciting season ahead of us.”

