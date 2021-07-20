Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey joins Burnley

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 12.00pm
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has signed a two-year deal with Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)
Burnley have signed Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a two-year deal following his release by Crystal Palace.

Hennessey, 34, who departed Selhurst Park earlier this month, was back-up for Wales number one Danny Ward at Euro 2020.

Burnley said on their official website: “The Clarets have added more proven Premier League pedigree to their squad with the capture of record-breaking Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

“Hennessey joins Burnley as a free agent following his departure from top-flight rivals Crystal Palace and has agreed a two-year deal – with a further year’s option – at Turf Moor.”

Former Wolves goalkeeper Hennessey, Wales’ most-capped goalkeeper with 96 appearances, will provide competition for Burnley’s England international Nick Pope.

Hennessey, on the bench for all four of Wales’ Euro 2020 matches, has made a total of 181 Premier League appearances for Wolves and Palace and has also had loan spells at Stockport and Yeovil.

He is the Clarets’ second senior summer signing after the arrival of defender Nathan Collins from Stoke for an undisclosed fee.

