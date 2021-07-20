Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wayne Rooney’s Derby given permission by EFL to sign out-of-contract players

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 4.20pm
Derby manager Wayne Rooney applauds the fans John Walton/PA)
Derby manager Wayne Rooney applauds the fans John Walton/PA)

Derby will be permitted to bolster their squad by signing out-of-contract players following a ruling by the English Football League.

The Championship club are currently subject to a transfer embargo, meaning they cannot sign players from other clubs on permanent deals or pay loan fees.

They are also limited to a maximum of 23 players of “professional standing” in their squad.

Derby were deemed to have reached this 23-man limit by the EFL, a ruling which also therefore prevented them signing out-of-contract players.

The club contested this, however, arguing that the players who featured in last season’s Covid-hit FA Cup tie at non-League Chorley should not be classified in this way.

Ordinarily, a player of “professional standing” is someone who has featured in a first-team match in the league, FA Cup or League Cup.

Derby were forced to field a side made up almost entirely of academy youngsters at Chorley after their entire first-team squad, including manager Wayne Rooney, were asked to self-isolate.

The club claimed this classification of academy players was unfair and, following a review, the EFL has now granted an exemption on this matter.

An EFL statement read: “Further to a request from Derby County, the EFL board has now considered the circumstances regarding appearances made by a number of academy players in the FA Cup tie against Chorley earlier this year.

“Upon review, the board has determined that the appearance in that fixture by those players will not be considered as part of any assessment of whether they are players of ‘professional standing’ in line with the League’s embargo policy, due to the exceptional circumstances that applied at the time of the fixture.”

This means Derby could now consider offering deals to free agents such as Ravel Morrison and Phil Jagielka, who have been training with the club.

The EFL dismissed requests from Derby to have other aspects of the embargo relaxed.

The statement added: “The board rejected a further request to relax an enhanced embargo that remains in place in respect of other regulation breaches.

“The club will therefore continue to be under wage restrictions on player recruitment and limited to a squad size up to 23 players of ‘professional standing’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]