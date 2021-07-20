Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Charlton sign Sean Clare from Oxford

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 6.01pm
Sean Clare is back at Charlton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Charlton have completed the signing of Sean Clare from Oxford for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was in Charlton’s academy as a youngster and impressed on loan at Burton last season, has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley.

Clare told the club website: “It’s really exciting. I’m really happy to get it done. It is a club that I’ve had close to my heart for a very long time.

“To come back and have the chance to do what I dreamt of as a kid, to play in the first team, to be successful with a massive club like Charlton is something I’m really excited to do.”

Clare is Charlton’s fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson and Akin Famewo.

Manager Nigel Adkins said: “I’m pleased to welcome Sean back to Charlton Athletic, I’m looking forward to working with him.”

