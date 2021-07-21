Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

On this day in 2014: Steven Gerrard announces England retirement

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 6.01am
Steven Gerrard’s last appearance for England ended in disappointment at the 2014 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement from international football on this day in 2014.

Gerrard, then 34, won 114 caps for the Three Lions over a 14-year period and captained the side on 38 occasions.

He was the third most-capped England player of all time behind Peter Shilton (125) and David Beckham (115) and has since been surpassed by Wayne Rooney (120).

Gerrard scored a total of 21 goals for England
Gerrard had led the national side in that summer’s World Cup in Brazil, which saw them exit the tournament after finishing bottom of their group.

When making his announcement, Gerrard said: “This has been a very difficult decision, one of the toughest I’ve had to make in my career.

“I have agonised over this since coming back from Brazil and have spoken to family, friends and people close to me in the game before coming to this point.

“To ensure I can keep playing to a high level and giving everything to Liverpool Football Club I believe this is the right decision, and having Champions League football back at Anfield is another big factor in my decision.”

Gerrard, centre, shows his emotions at the end of his last match for England against Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup
Gerrard won his first cap in a 2-0 win over Ukraine in 2000 and his last in a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup, scoring 21 goals in total and representing his country at six major tournaments.

He went on to complete another season with Liverpool, making 41 appearances in all competitions during the 2014-15 campaign, before leaving Anfield and joining Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

Gerrard ended his 19-year playing career when announcing his retirement in November 2016.

