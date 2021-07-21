Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stephen Glass warns Aberdeen not to underestimate BK Hacken

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 10.13am
File photo dated 21-04-2021 of Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass on the touchline during the Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Issue date: Friday May 14, 2021.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has stressed the potential danger posed by European opponents BK Hacken.

The Dons face the Swedish outfit in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying-round match at Pittodrie on Thursday night.

Under new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo, the former Norway boss, BK Hacken have won three games in a row to move from the bottom of the Allsvenskan to eighth.

That rejuvenation has caught the eye of Glass, although he has confidence in his squad’s “controlled” preparations.

He told Aberdeen’s official website: “We are expecting a difficult game. They have won three games in a row under their new manager.

“What that does is it highlights to the outside and to the players that this is not an easy game.

“It heightens everyone’s awareness that this is a dangerous game.

“As a staff we have presented things to the players that can win us the game and what can lose us a game.

“We are well prepared. We are not concerned that they are mid-season, we are more concerned with what we can do.

“The fact that we can do research on their previous games doesn’t mean that they are going to play the same way.

“The fact that they have been successful recently means that we think they will play the same.

“You can always be wrong when you are evaluating and analysing other teams.

“They cannot see what we have done. Everything has been in house and controlled by us.

“The training has been controlled, the matches have been controlled, the systems that we are going to play have been controlled.

“If that is a slight advantage, then we will be trying to make the most of it.”

