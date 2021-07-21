Stephen Glass warns Aberdeen not to underestimate BK Hacken

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has stressed the potential danger posed by European opponents BK Hacken.

The Dons face the Swedish outfit in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying-round match at Pittodrie on Thursday night.

Under new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo, the former Norway boss, BK Hacken have won three games in a row to move from the bottom of the Allsvenskan to eighth.

That rejuvenation has caught the eye of Glass, although he has confidence in his squad’s “controlled” preparations.

He told Aberdeen’s official website: “We are expecting a difficult game. They have won three games in a row under their new manager.

“What that does is it highlights to the outside and to the players that this is not an easy game.

“It heightens everyone’s awareness that this is a dangerous game.

“As a staff we have presented things to the players that can win us the game and what can lose us a game.

“We are well prepared. We are not concerned that they are mid-season, we are more concerned with what we can do.

“The fact that we can do research on their previous games doesn’t mean that they are going to play the same way.

“The fact that they have been successful recently means that we think they will play the same.

“You can always be wrong when you are evaluating and analysing other teams.

“They cannot see what we have done. Everything has been in house and controlled by us.

“The training has been controlled, the matches have been controlled, the systems that we are going to play have been controlled.

“If that is a slight advantage, then we will be trying to make the most of it.”