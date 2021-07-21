Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Callum McGregor thrilled to lead Celtic out in front of 9,000 fans at Parkhead

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 10.54am
Callum McGregor impressed as Celtic’s new captain (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Callum McGregor enjoyed the “absolutely amazing” experience of running out as the new Celtic captain against Midtjylland and insists Champions League aspirations are still alive.

The midfielder was named as former skipper Scott Brown’s replacement earlier in the week and led Ange Postecoglou’s team out in front of 9,000 fans at Parkhead on Tuesday night in the first leg of the second qualifier.

It was the biggest crowd inside Celtic Park since coronavirus restrictions were introduced in March 2020 and they cheered long and loud when new signing Liel Abada, the 19-year-old Israeli winger, marked his competitive debut in the 37th minute by giving the home side the lead.

Celtic defender Nir Bitton was sent off before the break for picking up two yellow cards – the second for remonstrating with Anders Dreyer for diving – and the Midtjylland winger followed him early in the second half after picking up his second simulation yellow.

The Scottish Premiership side had chances to stretch their lead before Evander levelled for the Danish side in the 66th minute with a free-kick and the match finished 1-1 to set up nicely next week’s second leg in Denmark.

McGregor, sponsors’ man of the match, told CelticTV about his first competitive game as the Parkhead club’s new leader: “Absolutely amazing. What an honour to run out with the armband with 9,000 fans back in.

“They made a helluva noise, backed the team unbelievably.

“We are just a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t get the win,  I thought everyone deserved it.

“It was a good starting point, the boys gave everything, there was enough quality there and we controlled the game and we take that into next week and finish the job.

“We are still in the tie and we have another leg to do the business.”

Celtic appeared in control of the game when they conceded a free-kick down the left channel that allowed Evander to whip in a free-kick which beat everyone on its way into the net.

McGregor said: “Football at this level is fine margins and we spoke about that before the game. it might be a set-piece and that was the difference to get them back in the game.

“I thought we were the better team but it is fine margins at this level.”

