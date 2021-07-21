Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Just under 20,000 fans allowed at Celtic Park for West Ham friendly

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 3.42pm
More fans will be allowed inside Celtic Park for visit of West Ham (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic will be allowed around 18,500 fans inside Parkhead for the friendly against West Ham United on Saturday.

After 2,000 fans attended the friendly against Preston at the weekend, 9,000 came through the Celtic Park gates on Tuesday night for the first leg of the Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland.

Celtic confirmed the increased figure for the Hammers game following a meeting with the local Safety Advisory Group and were “encouraged by the indicative figure of around 24,500 for the subsequent home game”.

A Celtic statement read: “We were delighted to have our supporters with us last night for the game against FC Midtjylland, and we really look forward to welcoming our fans once again for the match this Saturday.

“We can assure our supporters we will be doing all we can to work closely with the relevant authorities and welcome our fans back in even greater numbers in the coming weeks.

“Details on match ticket balloting for West Ham United will be shared in the next 24 hours, but in the meantime we ask that you continue to familiarise yourself with our new protocols for reduced capacity matches at Celtic Park.

“We want nothing more than to welcome as many fans back to the stadium as quickly as possible, and therefore appreciate your patience as we continue to work behind the scenes to make that happen.”

