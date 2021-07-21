Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Life in Tokyo with Jazmin Sawyers – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 6.08pm
Jazmin Sawyers has been giving followers a view of life in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Olympics

Jazmin Sawyers provided an insight into life as an athlete at Tokyo 2020.

But Amber Hill would not be joining her in Japan.

Adam Peaty and Max Whitlock were raring to go.

The taekwondo team are ready.

Alex Morgan was looking forward to the Olympic football tournament getting under way.

But the US suffered a shock defeat.

No such problem for Team GB, though.

It was hot on the track.

Time to focus.

A Gold-winning caddie was wishing Team GB’s class of 2021 good luck.

Paralympian Stef Reid was also getting excited about Tokyo.

Football

More competition for David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

A new signing at the National Football Museum.

Jesse Lingard was feeling good.

Comedian Jon Richardson wished Marcelo Bielsa well on his birthday.

Patrice Evra was wishing he could follow himself.

Four years at Liverpool for Andrew Robertson, who struggled with the heat.

Cricket

She said yes!

Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Jos Buttler loved England’s T20 win over Pakistan.

Kate Cross and Danni Wyatt looked forward to The Hundred.

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden retired from cricket.

Tennis

Back to school for Emma Raducanu.

Snooker

Neil Robertson had a trim.

Basketball

NBA players react after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point performance led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title.

Some NFL players were also impressed with the Bucks.

As was Romelu Lukaku.

And no sporting success is complete without a special WWE belt.

