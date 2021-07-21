Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sweden defender Carl Starfelt joins Celtic on four-year deal from Rubin Kazan

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 7.10pm
Ange Postecoglou has made his third signing as Celtic boss (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic have signed Sweden defender Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan on a four-year deal.

Starfelt, 26, who had been with Russian side Rubin since 2019, is the Hoops’ third summer signing.

A statement on Celtic’s official website said: “Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached agreement with FC Rubin Kazan for the transfer of Swedish defender Carl Starfelt, subject to the satisfaction of usual conditions and international clearance.

“On satisfaction and gaining clearance, Carl will sign on a four-year deal.

“Carl will also be subject to standard quarantine protocols and will join the squad as soon as possible.”

Former Gothenburg defender Starfelt was not included in Sweden’s squad for Euro 2020, but played the full 90 minutes in their home friendly win against Estonia in March.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou added: “I’m really pleased agreement has been reached and we are really looking forward to Carl joining up with the squad. Carl is an experienced player and someone with the attributes to be a real success at Celtic.

“He is a strong, athletic and committed defender and will add quality to our squad. I am sure he will be a player our supporters will welcome warmly and someone who will be really important for us going forward.”

Celtic signed Japan international forward Kyogo Furuhashi and Israel international Liel Abada earlier this month.

