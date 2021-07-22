Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kristoffer Ajer praises Celtic’s John Kennedy following move to Brentford

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 4.34am
Kristoffer Ajer has left Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kristoffer Ajer has left Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kristoffer Ajer singled out Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy for praise as he said farewell to Hoops fans following his move to Brentford.

The Norway international completed his move to the Premier League newcomers just as Celtic announced a deal to bring in a replacement centre-back in the shape of Sweden international Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan.

Ajer wrote on his Instagram account: “5 years ago I travelled to Glasgow not knowing what to expect. The stories I got told seemed incredible, but the very first time I walked out at Celtic Park I truly understood how big a club Celtic really is.

“’Football without fans is nothing’, and I want to thank every supporter that has contributed to making my time at Celtic so special.

“I also want to thank the managers that have developed me as a player, back room staff that has helped me through ups and downs, and also my teammates that have become great friends that will last a lifetime.

“A special mention also to John Kennedy, the most important person for me during my time at Celtic. Without him, we would never win the quadruple treble.

“I wish everyone that loves Celtic a successful future, I will always support the club.”

Starfelt, 26, is joining on a four-year deal once his quarantine period is complete.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told the club’s website: “Carl is an experienced player and someone with the attributes to be a real success at Celtic.

“He is a strong, athletic and committed defender and will add quality to our squad. I am sure he will be a player our supporters will welcome warmly and someone who will be really important for us going forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier