Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2012: Bradley Wiggins wins the Tour de France

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 6.02am
Bradley Wiggins became the first British man to win the Tour de France on this day in 2012 (PA)
Bradley Wiggins became the first British man to win the Tour de France on this day in 2012 (PA)

Sir Bradley Wiggins became the first British man to win the Tour de France on this day in 2012.

Wiggins finished with a winning margin of three minutes and 21 seconds in the 99th edition of the race after safely negotiating the streets of Paris in the peloton following a stunning time-trial victory the previous day which had given him an almost unassailable lead.

The three-time Olympic track champion crossed the line arms raised having helped set up team-mate Mark Cavendish’s sprint victory in front of thousands of British fans on the Champs Elysees.

Bradley Wiggins, in the yellow jersey and riding a yellow bike
Wiggins became the first British man to win the Tour de France (PA)

“I don’t know what to say, I’ve had 24 hours for it to soak in,” said Wiggins, who had been favourite to win the previous year before being forced out with a broken collarbone after a crash.

“I’m still buzzing from the Champs Elysees, the laps go so quick. I’ve got to get used to that (being in the spotlight), it’s going to take a while.

“I’m just trying to soak it all in. You never imagine it will happen to you but it’s amazing.”

Bradley Wiggins rides through Paris with the Arc de Triomph in the background
Wiggins (yellow jersey) also helped team-mate Mark Cavendish (right) to a sprint victory in front of thousands of British fans on the Champs Elysees (PA)

Over three demanding weeks Wiggins toiled over the Alps and the Pyrenees to complete the mammoth 2,173-mile race, wearing the yellow jersey for 13 consecutive stages of the 20 raced.

Wiggins’ Team Sky colleague Chris Froome became the second Briton, after his team-mate, on the podium in the history of the race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier