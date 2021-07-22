Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Falkirk forfeit a second Premier Sport Cup tie as game with Ayr is cancelled

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 3.40pm
Another Falkirk cup tie falls to Covid-19 ( Andrew Milligan/PA)
Falkirk have forfeited a second Premier Sport Cup tie this week after their match against Ayr United on Saturday was cancelled due to coronavirus issues.

Edinburgh City were awarded a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup Group win over the Bairns when they could not fulfil their Wednesday night fixture after a number of Falkirk players tested positive for Covid-19, with others deemed close contacts which meant there were not sufficient numbers available to play the fixture.

A statement from the Scottish Professional Football League confirmed another match had fallen to the virus.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any club unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, (Falkirk) will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly, Ayr United have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the affected players at Falkirk well in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days.”

The results mean Ayr United have won Group E. Hamilton will hope they can qualify as one of the four best runners up when they play Albion Rovers on Saturday.

