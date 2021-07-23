Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021
Michael Vaughan: Ashes will be ‘farce’ unless England granted travel exemptions

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 4.20am Updated: July 23 2021, 7.39am
Michael Vaughan has said the upcoming Ashes series could be a ‘farce’ involving a less competitive England team unless the side is given travel exemptions so their families can enter and tour Australia (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Vaughan has said the upcoming Ashes series could be a “farce” involving a less competitive England team unless the side is given travel exemptions so their families can enter and tour Australia.

The Australian government has limited the number of overseas arrivals during the pandemic, with thousands of its citizens unable to return and Covid-19 cases surging in the country’s largest cities amid a sluggish vaccination programme.

In an interview, former England captain Vaughan said it was not reasonable to expect players to travel without their families or partners.

“If England arrive in Australia with half a team and I hope it doesn’t come to this … it would almost be that The Ashes become a bit of a farce,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Yorkshireman said England’s side could be below par if players opt not to tour Down Under, but he endorsed such a possible move by players.

“If Australia continue to lock the borders and make it very, very difficult there will come a stage where a sports team decides not to come,” Vaughan said.

“I’m not saying that will be the England cricket team but … as we speak, I would be amazed if England have a full-strength team for the Ashes.

“I would completely back the players if they pull out.”

Last month Vaughan tweeted that if England’s players were not allowed to have family on the tour “they should call the Ashes off”, adding: “4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable.”

The five-Test series is due to begin at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8.

