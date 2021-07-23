Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Chelsea announce arrival of Lauren James on four-year deal

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 1.08pm Updated: July 23 2021, 1.51pm
Lauren James has signed for Chelsea from Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have signed Lauren James on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old forward, whose brother Reece plays for the men’s team, was previously part of the club’s academy and rejoins from Manchester United, where she scored the club’s first ever WSL goal.

She said: “It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six.

“To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma (Hayes) and the rest of the group is a good feeling.

“I’m excited to get started and I can’t wait to meet all the fans at Kingsmeadow when the new season kicks in.”

Boss Emma Hayes added: “Lauren is an exciting, young talent who we have admired for a while.

James' brother Reece plays for the men's team and England
James’ brother Reece plays for the men’s team and England (Nick Potts/PA)

“When the opportunity came up to sign her, we felt now was the right time to bring her back to the club. We’re excited to see how she develops in the coming years and look forward to welcoming her to pre-season training.”

James, who scored against her new club while playing for United last season, left Chelsea and made her debut for Arsenal aged 16 before joining the Red Devils two years later.

Chelsea begin the defence of their WSL against the Gunners in early September.

