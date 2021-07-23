England coach John Mitchell is to return to Wasps ahead of the new season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The 57-year-old former All Blacks head coach, currently part of Eddie Jones’ England backroom staff, has signed a contract which will see him return to Wasps, where he worked as an assistant coach during the 1999-2000 campaign, to join men’s head coach Lee Blackett’s team.

Blackett told the club’s official website: “We are thrilled to add John to the coaching group for this season. He brings a wealth of knowledge and will only improve our playing department. Once we knew John was available, we prioritised getting him back to Wasps.

Lee Blackett has added to his coaching staff at Wasps (Adam Davy/PA)

“Finding somebody of John’s calibre at both an international and domestic level is rare. He fits the profile we have been looking for, adding to our talented group of coaches.

“John’s primary role will be to lead the attack, but his breadth of top-level experience will see him assist on a number of levels.

“He understands Wasps having worked here before and his passion for the club and improving our players shone through from the start.”

Kiwi Mitchell, who served as England’s forwards coach under Sir Clive Woodward from 1997 to 2000, has also had a spell as head coach with the United States and two with Sale Sharks, and has presided over England’s defence since September 2018.