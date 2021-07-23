Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harlequins ‘disgusted’ over comment from Neil Francis about Marcus Smith

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 6.02pm
Marcus Smith in action for the British and Irish Lions against the Stormers (Steve Haag/PA).
Harlequins say they are “disgusted” by a comment made by former Ireland international Neil Francis about British and Irish Lions fly-half Marcus Smith.

Francis, working as a pundit for the Irish Independent’s The Left Wing podcast, made an apparently racist remark about Smith, who is of mixed British and Filipino heritage and was born in Manila.

“A Harlequins out-half with a David Beckham haircut and an Oompa Loompa tan…you just couldn’t throw him in,” said Francis, who won 36 caps for Ireland from 1987-1996.

Quins said in a statement: “Harlequins is disgusted by racist comments made by Independent.ie columnist Neil Francis on the paper’s rugby podcast, The Left Wing, about Harlequins, England and British and Irish Lions fly-half Marcus Smith on July 14.

“The club firmly believes that there is no room for racism in any part of society, let alone professional sport.”

Former Quins star Ugo Monye, a former Lions and England wing, hit back at Francis on social media.

“The fact Neil Francis said what he did is appalling, but to publish it & no one challenge him is as equally appalling,” Monye tweeted.

The Lions have also complained about the comment.

The PA news agency has contacted the Irish Independent for comment.

