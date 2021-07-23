Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

‘He’s a fantastic asset’ – Joe Root excited to see Rashid Khan in Hundred action

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 6.53pm
Joe Root, right, expects Rashid Khan to shine in The Hundred for Trent Rockets (Nigel French/Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joe Root, right, expects Rashid Khan to shine in The Hundred for Trent Rockets (Nigel French/Bradley Collyer/PA)

Joe Root believes Trent Rockets team-mate Rashid Khan can showcase his “wonderful” talent in The Hundred’s inaugural season.

England Test captain Root and Afghanistan leg-spinner Khan will line up for the Rockets in their opening match at Trent Bridge on Saturday against Southern Brave.

“I’d much rather have him on my side than against me, that is for sure. You look at his record in short-format cricket, wherever he’s gone he’s been wonderful,” Root said.

“He’s a fantastic asset and clearly one of the shining lights in white-ball cricket, especially the shorter format, so this is really tailor-made for him.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing him perform and hopefully he’ll have a real big impact for the Rockets this season.”

Khan, 22, is an established star in the Indian Premier League and considered one of the world’s leading bowlers in T20 cricket, but Root is convinced the Afghanistan T20 skipper has plenty more to his game.

“We had a practice game and he was very influential and of course he can bat as well,” Root said. “He’s very useful down the order, can score some very handy runs, can hit from ball one and very difficult to set fields to.

“So he’s a wonderful all-round package and certainly someone who all opposition will try and find the best way of playing him.”

Root said he would approach his first Hundred game in similar vein to a T20 match and that every player must learn on the job in the new format.

“More than anything I try and base my game on the situation in front of me and, especially if you’re chasing, it’s pretty much mapped out what you have to do,” he said.

“I think the challenging part in this format will be setting a lot of the time, setting a total and knowing what a good score is, but ultimately the fundamentals of the game will be very similar.

“I think the more and more this format is played the more knowledge guys will have about how to go about different periods and passages of play.

“But ultimately, to start with, I think there will be a very similar approach mainly to the T20 stuff that a lot of the guys have been exposed to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier