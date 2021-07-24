Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Housemates Jade Jones and Bianca Walkden aiming to make history at Olympics

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 10.01am
Housemates Jade Jones, left, and Bianca Walkden will go for gold in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
A single house in Manchester could host two history-makers after this summer’s Olympic taekwondo competition.

Jade Jones has the chance to become the first British woman ever to win gold at three separate Olympics – should she miss out, the same opportunity will pass in turn to dressage star Charlotte Dujardin, rower Helen Glover and cyclist Laura Kenny.

Bianca Walkden, meanwhile, is seeking to emulate her housemate Jones by completing the full set of major titles, having already claimed gold at the World and European Championships.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pair’s route to favourite status in Tokyo.

Jade Jones, -57kg

Jade Jones celebrates World Championship gold in 2019
Jade Jones celebrates World Championship gold in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Welsh athlete converted her 2010 Youth Olympics gold medal into back-to-back wins at the senior event, becoming Great Britain’s first Olympic taekwondo champion at London 2012 and retaining her title four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

That 2016 success was preceded by the first of her three European titles, the most recent coming this April in Sofia, while she completed the top-tier treble with a World Championship gold in Manchester in 2019 – having won silver in 2011 and bronze in 2017.

European Championship silver in 2014 and a pair of bronzes give her medals of every colour at that event, while she also finished on top of the podium at the 2015 European Games.

Jones, 28, has eight gold medals on the Grand Prix circuit, with five silvers and a bronze edging her ahead of Walkden’s +67kg rival Zheng Shuyin as the tour’s most decorated female athlete.

Bianca Walkden, +67kg

Bianca Walkden celebrates her 2019 World Championship gold medal
Bianca Walkden has three World titles to her name but is still chasing Olympic gold (Martin Rickett/PA)

With three gold medals at each of the World and European Championships, the Liverpudlian has made no secret of her aim to complete the set this summer.

Walkden told the PA news agency in April: “Ever since Jade finally won her world title in Manchester we’ve been talking about how it means we’re so close to both of us having the full set. It really made me feel like I can go on to win the Olympics and establish that kind of legacy together.”

She was forced to settle for bronze in Rio after losing her semi-final to Zheng on golden point, bouncing back to beat Wiam Dislam in the third-place play-off.

The 29-year-old dominated the 2017 Grand Prix campaign, becoming the first fighter ever to win all four events in one season, and overall has five gold medals and is one behind Jones with 13 in total.

