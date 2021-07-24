Sport Man City name Brian Barry-Murphy as new development squad manager By Press Association July 24 2021, 4.27pm Updated: July 24 2021, 9.31pm Brian Barry-Murphy (PA) Manchester City have announced the appointment of former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy as the new manager of their Elite Development Squad. The 42-year-old Irishman stepped down at League Two Dale after two years in charge last month. Barry-Murphy will succeed Enzo Maresca, who recently left City to take over at Italian side Parma. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up