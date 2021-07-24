Sport Motherwell sign midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton By Press Association July 24 2021, 5.11pm Callum Slattery has joined Motherwell from Southampton (Mike Egerton/PA) Motherwell have signed midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton, the clubs have announced. The 22-year-old Saints Academy product has signed a three-year deal at Fir Park after moving for an undisclosed fee. The Englishman has made five first-team appearances for Southampton and also spent time on loan at Dutch side De Graafschap and Gillingham. Well manager Graham Alexander told the club’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Callum to our club. He’s a young player with so much potential and we believe he’ll add real quality to our midfield.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Motherwell had to show people the real us against Annan – Graham Alexander Callum McGregor ‘super-hungry’ to lead Celtic back to trophy-winning ways Brentford sign Chelsea midfielder Myles Peart-Harris Charlton sign Sean Clare from Oxford