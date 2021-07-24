Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Fulham secure double deal for Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 10.29pm
Wales international Harry Wilson has joined Fulham from Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales international Harry Wilson has joined Fulham from Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Fulham have confirmed the double signing of Wales midfielder Harry Wilson from Liverpool and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Wilson, 24, has signed a five-year deal with the Cottagers after completing the formalities of his reported £12million switch.

Argentinian keeper Gazzaniga has agreed a two-year contract after leaving Spurs as a free agent at the end of last season.

The signings are the club’s first since their relegation from the Premier League last season and the appointment of Marco Silva as manager.

Wilson made only two senior appearances at Liverpool after coming through their youth system but has gained considerable experience during a series of loans.

He has had spells at Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and, most recently, at Cardiff last season. In addition to this he has 29 Wales caps and made three substitute appearances at Euro 2020 this summer.

Wilson was also linked with Benfica and Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid for him from Burnley last year.

He told FFCtv: “I’m delighted to sign for Fulham. The ambition of the club to get back into the Premier League appealed to me as that’s where we all want to be.”

Fulham are Gazzaniga’s fourth English club after previously playing for Gillingham, Southampton and Spurs.

The 29-year-old, who had a loan spell at Elche last season, said: “Fulham is a great club. I love the challenge and I think this is an excellent opportunity for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier