Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ange Postecoglou wants his Celtic players to learn from friendly defeat

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 11.04am
Celtic’s players need to help themselves says manager Ange Postecoglou (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s players need to help themselves says manager Ange Postecoglou (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ange Postecoglou is looking for a self-help European response from his Celtic players following the 6-2 friendly defeat by West Ham at Parkhead on Saturday.

The chastening defeat by the Hammers – notwithstanding two teams of Hoops players were used over the 90 minutes – was not the preparation the Celtic boss wanted for the second leg of the Champion League qualifier against Midtjylland on Wednesday night, with the score tied at 1-1 from the first game in Glasgow.

Postecoglou told CelticTV: “We have got three or four days and it is as much about the players as it is about us.

“My job is continually work with them and the staff working with them to give them the tools they need.

“It is about them as well. It is about them growing and understanding what they can and can’t do on a football field, what approach they need to take.

“It will be as much about their response as it is about me giving them guidance moving forward.”

The sunny afternoon in Glasgow in front of around 18,500 fans started well for Celtic.

Skipper Callum McGregor curled in the opener in the seventh minute but the complexion changed after West Ham striker Michail Antonio scored a quickfire double and captain Mark Noble netted from the spot.

Ryan Christie pulled a goal back five minutes after the break but goals from Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Armstrong Okoflex, signed from the Parkhead club this summer, gave a none too pretty look to the scoreline for Celtic.

Former Australia boss Postecoglou said: “I think there were some positives but certainly some areas that were very disappointing.

“We didn’t really take the opportunity to test ourselves against a quality opponent and I guess that is the biggest disappointment,  that we kind of shied away from a little bit of a challenge.

“We started brightly, created some good chances, scored a goal and then we just seem to make a mistake and collapse as a unit, rather than get a response.

“Mistakes are going to happen but again, the reaction to it wasn’t great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier