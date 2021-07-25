Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Joe Shaughnessy’s late goal secures St Mirren place among second round seeds

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 5.37pm
St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy netted late on (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy netted late on (Jane Barlow/PA)

Joe Shaughnessy netted five minutes into stoppage-time to secure St Mirren a place among the seeded teams in the Premier Sports Cup second round.

The Saints skipper’s goal made it 2-0 and ensured they bettered Dundee United’s record.

Jamie McGrath’s first-half penalty had put the Paisley side on course to top the group but they left it late to guarantee themselves a place among the seeds.

Thistle had to win by three goals to leapfrog the Buddies and join Dunfermline in progressing from Group G.

But their task became even tougher when McGrath slotted home a 25th-minute spot-kick after Richard Foster had been adjudged to have brought down Jay Henderson.

The Jags responded and Jak Alnwick made saves from Brian Graham and Stuart Bannigan before the break.

But the hosts dominated after the interval. McGrath’s shot skimmed the top of the bar before Curtis Main missed a couple of decent chances and Henderson shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Main headed wide from close range in stoppage-time but centre-back Shaughnessy found himself in the six-yard box moments later to tap in Lee Erwin’s square ball.

Both St Mirren and Dundee United have identical goal difference records of nine for and one against, but Jim Goodwin’s side moved ahead courtesy of scoring more away from home.

They join Dundee among the seeds for Sunday evening’s draw along with European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

United need Inverness to take a point at Tynecastle – or restrict Hearts to a 1-0 victory – to prevent Robbie Neilson’s side overtaking their record and sealing the final seeded place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier