Sport Hundred organisers hit out at ‘unacceptable’ abuse By Press Association July 25 2021, 5.52pm Updated: July 25 2021, 5.57pm Surrey and England’s Liam Plunkett has hit out at online trolls (John Walton/PA) Organisers of the Hundred have told those responsible for abusing players online they are “not welcome here”. The move comes after reports of “unacceptable” behaviour towards players and others involved in the game in recent days since the launch of cricket’s new format. A statement from the Hundred issued on Sunday said: “We want the Hundred to be for everyone. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]