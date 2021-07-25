Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Two more Super League fixtures postponed as clubs struggle with coronavirus

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 7.29pm
St Helens have not played since winning the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
St Helens have not played since winning the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Two more Betfred Super League fixtures have been postponed as clubs continue to flounder in the battle against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

St Helens’ home game against Huddersfield on Wednesday and Castleford’s scheduled visit to Leigh on Thursday have both been called off, taking the number of casualties in Super League so far this season to 17.

St Helens and Castleford have not played since meeting each other in the Betfred Challenge Cup final on July 17 after experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks.

Saints have confirmed eight positive cases among players and staff following the latest round of testing and say that has led to the majority of the first team squad being forced into isolation.

Castleford say they are also dealing with a significant number of positive cases among their playing and coaching group.

The postponed round 16 fixtures will be added to the list for possible rearrangement, although the Super League table is to be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

Clubs, who can seek a postponement if at least seven of their top 25 players are unavailable due to Covid protocols, still need to play a minimum of 18 fixtures to qualify for the play-offs but that may change.

Champions St Helens are currently six fixtures short of reaching the target and the first round of play-off matches are due to be played on the weekend of September 24.

