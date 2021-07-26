Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hails attitude of summer signing Fashion Sakala

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 4.43am
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hailed the attitude of summer signing Fashion Sakala after the Zambian forward netted in a 2-1 friendly victory over Real Madrid.

Sakala has made an instant impact at Ibrox after arriving from Belgian side Oostende via a spell in quarantine.

The 24-year-old fired home a powerful effort to equalise against Real before Cedric Itten struck a late winner.

On Sakala, Gerrard told Rangers TV: “There’s still loads to come in terms of fitness, in terms of getting him up to speed, in terms of the information we are giving him.

“But one thing I will say is that he’s come in with an incredible attitude.

“He’s been an absolute role model to everyone where he’s come from in terms of his country.

“He’s come here with energy, he’s been bright, wanting to learn and pick up every bit of information. He’s smiling, he’s enjoying it and he’s grateful to be here.

“He’s been an absolute pleasure to work with in the opening week/10 days but there’s loads more to come.

“You can see he’s exciting. We still need to help him and polish the diamond but hopefully he will go on to be the player we all expect.”

Itten is looking to build on a debut season which saw him score six goals but only make nine starts out of his 37 appearances.

The 24-year-old Swiss forward could now get a chance to shine when Rangers host Livingston in their cinch Premiership opener with Alfredo Morelos enjoying some extra time off.

Gerrard said: “He has probably been the stand-out attacking player over the course of pre-season. He has been available for the most minutes, he hasn’t missed a training session.

“He seems more settled in the city now that himself and his girlfriend can get about and socialise a bit more.

“You can see that in his training and performances. He has scored three goals and he certainly looks ready.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier