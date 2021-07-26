Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Daley and Peaty celebrate Olympic gold in Tokyo – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 6.05pm
Tom Daley, left, and Matty Lee celebrate winning gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 26.

Olympics

Adam Peaty, Tom Pidcock, Tom Daley and Matty Lee celebrated gold.

The Prime Minister sent his congratulations to Team GB’s gold medal winners.

Daley’s heroics were enjoyed by Team GB’s football squad.

Alex Yee dared to dream.

Naomi Osaka was determined to enjoy herself.

Jade Jones reacted to her defeat.

Football

Sergio Reguilon has a job sorted for after football.

John Terry left Aston Villa.

James Milner was feeling full of Monday motivation.

Lawrie McMenemy turned 85.

Happy birthday to Leicester chairman Khun Top.

Gael Clichy was also celebrating his birthday.

Cricket

Memories for Stuart Broad.

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed Justin Bieber’s gig.

