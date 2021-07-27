Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Georgia Taylor-Brown earns Britain’s seventh triathlon medal in just three Games

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 7.33am
Georgia Taylor-Brown won Great Britain’s latest triathlon medal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Great Britain’s success in Olympic triathlon has continued in Tokyo with silver medals for Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown.

Britain is now the most successful nation in the 21-year history of the sport at the Games with seven medals, all won at the last three Olympics, and the prospect of another one to come when the mixed relay makes its debut on the schedule on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the triathlon medal rush.

London 2012

Alistair (left) and Jonny Brownlee hold up their Olympic medals
Alistair (left) and Jonny Brownlee hold up their Olympic medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

British chances had been rated highly in the first three editions of Olympic triathlon without success but Alistair Brownlee went into his home Games as the big favourite and did not disappoint, storming round Hyde Park to win gold.

His young brother Jonny clinched bronze behind Javier Gomez of Spain but there was disappointment in the women’s race, where Helen Jenkins was compromised by injury and finished fifth.

Rio 2016

More medals for the brothers, this time gold and silver
More medals for the brothers, this time gold and silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alistair Brownlee remained the biggest star in triathlon and he produced another masterful performance around Copacabana to become the first triathlete to win two Olympic titles.

This time Jonny took silver behind him, with the brothers in a race of their own, while Vicky Holland claimed the first triathlon medal for a British woman by taking bronze.

Tokyo 2020

Alex Yee celebrates his silver medal on Monday
Alex Yee celebrates his silver medal on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alistair Brownlee failed to qualify and Jonny finished fifth but Britain hailed a new star in 23-year-old Yee, who was outmuscled for gold by Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway but showed what makes him such an exciting talent.

That was matched by 27-year-old Taylor-Brown, who recovered from a leg injury to take the start-line and also suffered a puncture but outran everyone except Bermudian Flora Duffy.

