Hibernian appoint Ben Kensell as new chief executive

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 11.25am
New Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell (Alan Rennie/HIbernian FC)
Hibernian have appointed former Norwich chief operating officer Ben Kensell as their new chief executive.

Hibs described Kensell as “one of the most highly regarded football club leaders in the UK”.

Kensell spent three years in his role at Norwich and seven years in total at Carrow Road before deciding to move on last month.

He has spent 16 years in football, also working in the commercial departments of Charlton and Arsenal, and previously worked on sporting events including Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix and Royal Ascot.

A Hibs statement read: “Norwich City’s successful self-financed approach is respected throughout the game and Kensell played a major role in establishing the model during his seven-year stay.”

Kensell succeeds Leeann Dempster, who left Easter Road at the turn of the year following six-and-a-half seasons at the helm, before taking up a similar post with Queen’s Park.

Chairman Ron Gordon said: “Supporters know we have taken our time to get the right person, and once available to us, Ben was absolutely the outstanding candidate.

“I am very confident he will do a fantastic job in leading our plans to take Hibernian to the next level.

“Ben brings tremendous expertise in our industry, commercial nous and experience, superb contacts and a tremendous work ethic with a track record of delivering tangible success across many areas of the club.”

Kensell added: “I spent seven happy and successful years at Norwich, and it was not an easy decision to leave after securing promotion again with the club in a stable and settled place post-Covid.

“However, I was ready for a new challenge and as soon as I was made aware of the opportunity at Hibernian I knew it was where I wanted be.

“To lead this incredible club as CEO, with the phenomenal support and passionate fanbase it has, along with the ambitious plans that Ron shared with me, it was exciting from the moment we met.”

