Sport

Leif Davis leaves Leeds for Bournemouth loan

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 3.30pm
Leif Davis’ loan move to Bournemouth could be made permanent (Dave Howarth/PA)
Bournemouth have signed defender Leif Davis on a season-long loan from Leeds with a view to a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old joined Leeds from Morecambe in 2018 and made six appearances for the Premier League club in all competitions last season.

Bournemouth said on their official website: “AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of highly-rated Leeds United defender Leif Davis on a season-long loan.

“Davis, who can operate at left-back and centre-back, made two appearances in the Premier League following Leeds’ return to the top flight last season.

“The agreement includes clauses with an option to make the transfer permanent.”

Davis’ two Premier League appearances last season came off the bench in the home draw against Manchester City in October and the defeat at Manchester United in December.

“I’m absolutely delighted, when I got told the club was interested I spoke to my agent and said I’d be more than happy to come down,” Davis said.

“Now I’m down here I’m delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that’s where they belong. The stadium’s beautiful, I can’t wait to see all the fans in.”

Bournemouth appointed former Fulham boss Scott Parker as their new manager at the end of last month following the departure of Jonathan Woodgate.

The Cherries’ bid to bounce straight back to the Premier League last season ended in disappointment as they lost to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals.

