Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tom Dean roared on and Novak Djokovic gets excited – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 6.54pm
Tom Dean had plenty of support back home as he took gold in Tokyo (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Olympics

New Olympic champion Tom Dean was roared on.

Andy Murray loved what he saw.

The Prime Minister again saluted Team GB’s medallists.

Max Whitlock hailed the women’s team’s bronze.

Jade Jones learned lessons.

Novak Djokovic enjoyed Milica Mandic’s golden moment.

Football

Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias and Raheem Sterling were refreshed and ready to go.

Jose Mourinho was by the ocean.

Conor Coady and Kalvin Phillips returned to training.

Toby Alderweireld said farewell to Tottenham.

Romelu Lukaku was hard at work.

John Terry thanked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith after leaving the club.

Maty Ryan was looking forward after surgery.

Christian Benteke seemed quite impressed by Crystal Palace’s new kit.

Formula One

Lando Norris was looking forward to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez was ready to race.

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao was focused on his day job.

Golf

Bubba Watson swapped water hazards for open water on his week off.

