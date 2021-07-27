Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Consortium is committed to bid to purchase West Ham – Philip Beard

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 8.24pm
David Gold and David Sullivan do not want to sell West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
The head of a consortium attempting a takeover of West Ham insists he remains committed to buying the club.

However, the PA news agency understands Hammers owners David Sullivan and David Gold have no intention of selling.

Sullivan said last week that no formal offers have been made, and that stance was unchanged on Tuesday night.

But Philip Beard, the former QPR chief executive who is fronting the bid, has rejected that claim and insists his consortium met the asking price and provided proof of funds when they made the approach in February.

“It is not my intention to engage in a public debate on the comments made by David Sullivan last week but, upon advice, it is necessary to correct unhelpful and inaccurate statements,” Beard said in a statement.

“In response to David Sullivan’s comments about the nature and value of the bid put forward by the consortium, I can confirm that a formal offer was made which was in fact the figure that David Sullivan had initially asked for.

“Our city lawyers were instructed and David Sullivan was provided with a proof of funds.

“At no point were we asked to produce further information about our football strategy. It was quite clear to me that David Sullivan’s sole focus was on price.

“We remain committed to pursuing opportunities to purchase the club. We have been actively working on this for over six months and have a strong vision for the club, the London Stadium and its place within the Olympic Park as a whole.

“It is backed by prominent personalities in sport, as well as West Ham legends who love the club and want to play a role in its development.

“We wholeheartedly welcome their support and hope that we will, together, have the opportunity to deliver the project that we have planned.”

Sullivan and Gold bought West Ham in 2010 and made the controversial decision to move the club from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium.

Beard added that “there is a lot that can and should be done to improve the experience” of attending matches at the London Stadium.

There have been protests against the current owners in recent seasons, but things have improved on the pitch with West Ham finishing sixth last term to qualify for the Europa League.

