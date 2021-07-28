Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2003: Nasser Hussain stands down as England Test captain

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 6.01am
Nasser Hussain resigned as England Test captain in 2003 (Nick Potts/PA)
Nasser Hussain stood down as England men’s Test captain on this day in 2003.

The 36-year-old announced the sudden decision after the first Test against South Africa at Edgbaston ended in a draw.

Hussain said he felt “tired and stale” and wanted to focus on his batting.

Michael Vaughan had taken over the captaincy of the one-day side earlier in the year and Hussain felt the younger man had brought a freshness to that job he could not match in the longer format.

“Four and a bit years in the job can be a bit repetitive and it tests you mentally,” said an emotional Hussain. “I just felt I wasn’t on the boil. I just felt it was time for someone else.”

The first Test was certainly a draining affair. England had needed to battle to save the game after South Africa captain Graeme Smith hit 277 in his side’s mammoth first-innings 594 for five declared.

Hussain led England in 45 Tests
It also came after a difficult winter in which Hussain had led England during a heavy Ashes series loss in Australia and at a World Cup dominated by political rows over whether the side should play in Zimbabwe.

Vaughan took over for the second Test at Lord’s with Hussain in the side. South Africa won by an innings and 92 runs after another double century from Smith but England battled back to draw the series 2-2, with Hussain hitting 116 in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

In all, Hussain, who retired from all forms of cricket the following year, led England in 45 Tests, winning 17 of them. Highlights included a first home series win over the West Indies since 1969 in 2000.

