Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

In pictures: Four golds in three days for Team GB at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 6.25am
Tom Dean won two medals for Great Britain in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Dean won two medals for Great Britain in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Great Britain continued their impressive run at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre with gold in the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay on Wednesday.

It follows individual swimming golds for Adam Peaty and Tom Dean, as well as diving success for Tom Daley and Matty Lee.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from a memorable three days at the Tokyo Aquatics centre.

Defending champion Adam Peaty was in confident mood heading into the men's 200 metres breaststroke final on Monday
Defending champion Adam Peaty was in confident mood heading into the men’s 200m breaststroke final on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Peaty dives in at the start
Peaty got started (Adam Davy/PA)
Peaty produced a dominant display to take victory
Peaty produced a dominant display to take victory (Adam Davy/PA)
It was his second Olympic gold
It was his second Olympic gold (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Daley and Matty Lee were medal hopes in the synchronised 10m platform
Tom Daley and Matty Lee were medal hopes in the synchronised 10m platform later on Monday (Michael Kappele via DPA/PA)
The British dup made an impressive start
The British duo made an impressive start (Adam Davy/PA)
And held off China to take gold
And held off China to take gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Daley and Lee showed off their medals
Daley and Lee showed off their medals (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Dean (left) and Duncan Scott both reached the men's 200m freestyle final
Tom Dean (left) and Duncan Scott both reached the men’s 200m freestyle final on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scott was the fastest in the semi-finals
Scott was the fastest in the semi-finals (Joe Giddens/PA)
But Dean beat his Tokyo 2020 flatmate by 0.04 seconds to clinch gold
But Dean beat his Tokyo 2020 flatmate by 0.04 seconds to clinch gold (Adam Davy/PA)
It was the first one-two by British male swimmers at the Olympics since 1908
It was the first one-two by British male swimmers at the Olympics since 1908 (Adam Davy/PA)
Dean, pictured, and Scott teamed up in the relay on Wednesday
Dean, pictured, and Scott teamed up in the relay on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)
Dean celebrates with James Guy, left, and Matthew Richards after Scott anchored the team to victory
Dean celebrates with James Guy, left, and Matthew Richards after Scott anchored the team to victory (Adam Davy/PA)
The quartet picked up their medals
The quartet picked up their medals (Adam Davy/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier