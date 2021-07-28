Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Decision imminent on Jack Grealish’s future

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 7.25am Updated: July 28 2021, 8.19am
Jack Grealish and Adama Traore (Mike Egerton/ Peter Cziborra/PA)
What the papers say

A decision on Jack Grealish‘s playing future will reportedly be made next week. The Mail reports Manchester City will offer £75million for the England midfielder, but the paper adds Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m for their captain. The Mirror, meanwhile, says the 25-year-old is due back from holidays in coming days and will decide next week where he will play in the new season.

Jurgen Klopp’s admiration of Adama Traore might see the winger move to Anfield. The Daily Star reports Liverpool will try to snare Wolves’ Spain international for just  £30million but the paper adds Klopp can expect “stiff resistance” to the comparatively cheap offer, after being rebuffed by the West Midlands club 18 months ago when Wolves said the 25-year-old was worth at least £60m.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde
The lure of Champions League football might bring Jules Kounde to England (dpa/PA)

Talks have reportedly opened between Chelsea and Sevilla over Jules Kounde. The Guardian says the Blues want to bring the 22-year-old Frenchman to London to firm up their defence, with the centre-back said to be interested in the move as he wants to appear in the Champions League next season.

Inter Milan have been approached by Arsenal about the possibility of signing Lautaro Martinez, according to the Telegraph. But the paper says Inter want to hold on to the 23-year-old Argentina striker, preferring he extend his contract beyond the two years he has left remaining at San Siro.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: Sky Sports says Chelsea are willing to consider offers over £40m for their 23-year-old striker.

Eric Bailly: The 27-year-old Ivory Coast defender will ask Manchester United’s management for clarification on his future following the club’s signing of France international Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to ESPN.

