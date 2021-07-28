Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Saints snap up teenage defender Dynel Simeu from Chelsea

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 9.54am
Dynel Simeu has left Chelsea to join Southampton (David Davies/PA)
Dynel Simeu has left Chelsea to join Southampton (David Davies/PA)

Southampton have signed Chelsea defender Dynel Simeu.

The 19-year-old, who is an England Under-19 international, has penned a three-year deal at St Mary’s and will initially play with the club’s B Team.

Simeu said: “I feel glad, finally, that the move was made possible. I’m just excited to get started.

“It’s nice to be back home, I’ve had a really friendly welcome. I feel comfortable that I’m home with my family, so I’m excited.

“I hope to hit the ground running, get fit and comfortable with the boys and then hopefully push towards the first team.”

Simeu joined Chelsea as a 13-year-old and was a substitute in the 2020-21 Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier