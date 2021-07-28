Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Norwich’s pre-season clash with Coventry cancelled due to Covid-19 cases

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 1.16pm
Daniel Farke’s Norwich saw their pre-season fixture at Coventry called off due to positive Covid-19 tests (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daniel Farke’s Norwich saw their pre-season fixture at Coventry called off due to positive Covid-19 tests (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich’s pre-season friendly against Coventry has been cancelled due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests among the Premier League squad.

The fixture was scheduled to take place at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Wednesday evening but will now not go ahead following the test results.

“The decision was made as a precautionary measure following a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within City’s first team group,” a Norwich statement read.

“The club’s players and staff will continue to follow Premier League protocols and government guidelines, operating and training in their respective first team bubble at the Lotus Training Centre.”

The Canaries – who are preparing for their return to the Premier League having won the Sky Bet Championship last season – have already played King’s Lynn Town, Lincoln and Huddersfield in pre-season.

Daniel Farke’s side will now face recently-relegated Sheffield United on Saturday before playing Gillingham and Newcastle ahead of their season opener at home to Liverpool.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]