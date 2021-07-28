Marcus Bettinelli joins Chelsea to bolster goalkeeping ranks

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old left west London neighbours Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances during over a decade of service with the Whites.

Camberwell-born Bettinelli has now agreed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge where he will provide competition in the goalkeeping position for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Marcus Bettinelli has today joined Chelsea on a two-year contract. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2021

“It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened,” the former England Under-21 international told the official club website.

“There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn’t come about but I’m here now.

“I’m really excited to be involved and looking forward to trying to impress and help the team as much as I can.”

Bettinelli spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship and moves to Chelsea to help fill the void left by the departure of Argentinian Willy Caballero.

Homegrown goalkeepers Jamie Cumming and Nathan Baxter have also departed the Blues this summer on loan to Gillingham and Hull respectively with experienced stopper Bettinelli the first signing made by Thomas Tuchel this season.