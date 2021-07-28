Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Crystal Palace sign defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon for an undisclosed fee

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 6.04pm
Joachim Andersen, right, impressed on loan at Fulham last season (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Crystal Palace have announced the signing of defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon for an undisclosed fee.

The Denmark international spent last season on loan with Fulham in the Premier League and will continue to ply his trade in England after he agreed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Andersen is new boss Patrick Vieira’s fourth signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Marc Guehi.

He told the official club website: “I’m extremely proud to be joining Crystal Palace and to be playing in the world’s best football league.

“The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team.

“I have a very positive impression of Patrick from the conversations I have had with him and I have heard nothing but great things about the manager, the club and its plans for the future.”

With centre-backs Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann released at the end of last season, the heart of defence was an area which needed to be bolstered and Andersen fits the bill for the style of play being implemented by Vieira.

Roy Hodgson’s successor is eager for Palace to pass out from the back, with possession-based football a key part of his tactics, and the ex-Fulham loanee gained admirers for his quality on the ball during the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, left-back Patrick Van Aanholt has completed a move to Galatasaray on a free transfer, signing a deal until the summer of 2024.

He wrote on Twitter: “Palace has been a proper home to me, you’ll forever be a part of my life. To the boys, good luck for the up and coming season. Big change, big opportunity, big rewards. Make it count.”

