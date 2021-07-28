Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Van Persie’s lookalike and Murray’s left crushed – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 6.14pm
Robin Van Persie and Andy Murray (John Walton/Adam Davy/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.

Olympics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sharron Davies and Becky Adlington hailed Team GB after another successful day in the pool.

Andy Murray felt crushed.

Bianca Walkden was proud.

Geraint Thomas felt honoured.

Philip Hindes will be going for gold number three.

Tokyo training was very different from lockdown training for hammer thrower Taylor Campbell.

There was lots of support for Simone Biles after she spoke out about focusing on her mental health.

Dina Asher-Smith gave a glimpse into Olympic Village life.

Bronze winner Carl Hester was ready for more.

Long jumper Abigail Irozuru was not leaving anything to chance.

Golfer Paul Casey was completing his preparations

GB’s rowers had the same mask issues as everyone else.

The sevens squad bowed out with praise.

Adam Gemili is on his way to Tokyo.

Football

Robin Van Persie had a lookalike.

Harry Kane turned 28.

Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo worked hard.

Leicester released their new away kit.

Patrick Van Aanholt left Crystal Palace for Galatasaray.

Michael Owen was enthralled.

Peter Crouch was not happy with the weather.

Formula One

George Russell headed to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 and Mercedes turned the clock back.

Cricket

A true great celebrated their birthday.

Jofra Archer bemoaned the Manchester weather.

KP battled the elements.

Golf

No easing up for Dustin Johnson.

