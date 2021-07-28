Van Persie’s lookalike and Murray’s left crushed – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Olympics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sharron Davies and Becky Adlington hailed Team GB after another successful day in the pool.

Andy Murray felt crushed.

@TeamGB and all the tennis support team for everything they have done to help me perform at my best over the years. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at 4 Olympics and it’s given me some of the best memories of my life. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 28, 2021

Bianca Walkden was proud.

OLYMPIC MEDALIST ✨ Champions don’t show up to get everything they want, they show up to give everything they have! I gave everything I had, I wish it was more, i wish it was golden, but it was a massive honour to get another Olympic Medal for myself and for @teamgb 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/AOLlWCMXXT — Bianca Walkden TKD (@BiancaW_tkd) July 27, 2021

Geraint Thomas felt honoured.

So no medal this year. It was always going to be tough. Congrats to Primoz, Tom and Rohan 👏 But every Olympics is special, and to compete here for GB after the last 18 months everyone has lived through was an honour. Time to get home to the family and then come back fighting 👍 pic.twitter.com/tCF2Wz2MV4 — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 28, 2021

Philip Hindes will be going for gold number three.

Tokyo training was very different from lockdown training for hammer thrower Taylor Campbell.

There was lots of support for Simone Biles after she spoke out about focusing on her mental health.

. @Simone_Biles you’ve pushed boundaries time and time again. Rest up & take time pic.twitter.com/ktAmF0UmAc — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 28, 2021

A moment of undeniable strength from @simone_biles. We always focus on the physical aspect of health but the mental aspect is just as important. When you take care of both, you will flourish in life! ❤️🤍💙#SimoneBiles GOAT 🐐 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 28, 2021

Dina Asher-Smith gave a glimpse into Olympic Village life.

Bronze winner Carl Hester was ready for more.

An incredible day yesterday taking the Bronze medal. So proud of the team and the horses. It’s been such an memorable experience so far. This afternoon we did press and TV interviews ahead of the Freestyle tonight🤞🏻 📸 @lilyforado ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tv8uLHoOmA — Carl Hester MBE (@HesterDressage) July 28, 2021

Long jumper Abigail Irozuru was not leaving anything to chance.

Wanted to see if my comp make-up would stay on in the heat & humidity. It did! 🎉(Just need to reapply the lippy).#LookGreatFeelGreatJumpGreat 🤞🏾🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/URpCrpOKSW — Abigail Irozuru (@Airozuru) July 28, 2021

Golfer Paul Casey was completing his preparations

GB’s rowers had the same mask issues as everyone else.

They are smiling i promise. pic.twitter.com/wQfwtstGqI — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) July 28, 2021

The sevens squad bowed out with praise.

It's the end of the road for the #GB7s boys in Tokyo. They came together as a squad six months ago, gave their all to get here, and created some unforgettable memories to cherish forever. We couldn't be prouder of you.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BBIp7bLaOh — GB Rugby Sevens (@GBRugbySevens) July 28, 2021

Adam Gemili is on his way to Tokyo.

My travel to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for Team GB!!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6qDRHtTAA8 — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) July 28, 2021

Football

Robin Van Persie had a lookalike.

Good luck this season son 🤣👀🤔@RiquiPuig https://t.co/wU0CEvTgLx — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) July 28, 2021

Harry Kane turned 28.

🎈A very happy birthday to our front of shirt sponsor Harry Kane! Have a great day, Harry!#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/dEPQKpqYTq — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 28, 2021

Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo worked hard.

Leicester released their new away kit.

Patrick Van Aanholt left Crystal Palace for Galatasaray.

So many words, what to say. Thank you for the 4.5 years. Palace has been a proper home to me, you'll forever be apart of my life. To the boys, good luck for the up & coming season. Big change big opportunity big rewards. Make it count ❤️💙🦅 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) July 28, 2021

I AM ASLAN 🦁 pic.twitter.com/6R4gsXT3CW — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) July 28, 2021

Michael Owen was enthralled.

Absolutely glued to The #OlympicGames Doesn’t matter what sport it is, anything done at elite level is great to watch. So many brilliant performances.🇬🇧 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 28, 2021

Peter Crouch was not happy with the weather.

Need to nip out Might take the Ark — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 28, 2021

Formula One

George Russell headed to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

To Budapest we go ✌️🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/z7bG5HlkzC — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 28, 2021

F1 and Mercedes turned the clock back.

We first raced at the Hungaroring back in 1986 😍 Featuring an unusual trophy 😉🏆#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/WGYPQDk3Mn — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2021

Memories 🥰#OnThisDay in 2013… @LewisHamilton clinches his FIRST win for the Team at the #HungarianGP! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/udzwPwpZy0 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 28, 2021

Cricket

A true great celebrated their birthday.

A tier above them all. 🐐 🔹1️⃣st player to hit 6️⃣ sixes in an over🔹Highest maiden Test hundred of 365* runs🔹8️⃣0️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ Int'l Runs Happy Birthday to the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen.🎂#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/Rscwpfeb36 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 28, 2021

Jofra Archer bemoaned the Manchester weather.

Shock it’s raining in Manchester 😂 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 28, 2021

KP battled the elements.

Golf

