Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Nottingham Forest cancel Burnley friendly following positive Covid-19 tests

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 10.57am
Nottingham Forest’s final pre-season friendly against Burnley has been cancelled because of cases of Covid-19 at the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Nottingham Forest’s final pre-season friendly against Burnley has been cancelled because of cases of Covid-19 at the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Nottingham Forest have cancelled their final pre-season friendly against Burnley this weekend due to a small number of positive Covid-19 tests.

Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa was called off and the club have decided not to go ahead with Saturday’s visit of the Clarets.

“The situation is unchanged since yesterday when we had to cancel the Villa friendly with some players having to self-isolate,” manager Chris Hughton told nottinghamforest.co.uk.

“Therefore it is the right decision to cancel the fixture in the interests of players and staff from both clubs and our own supporters.

“It is disappointing that we have not been able to get a run-out against Premier League opposition but Sean Dyche and Burnley Football Club have been very understanding, for which I am grateful.

“I am also very disappointed that Forest supporters will have to wait a little bit longer to return to The City Ground but the team and I look forward to welcoming them back against Bradford and Bournemouth.

“The focus of everybody at the club is now to prepare for the (opening day) Coventry fixture.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier