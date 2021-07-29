Great Britain hoping Friday finals add to impressive pool medals haul

Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank and Molly Renshaw are among the contenders aiming to add to Great Britain’s medal rush in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday morning.

There is at least one Team GB representative in the finals of the women’s 200 metres breaststroke, the men’s 200m backstroke, the women’s 100m freestyle and the men’s 200m individual medley.

Britain have already won three swimming golds for the first time since London 1908, as well as one silver, and here the PA news agency looks at who else could add to their medals tally.

Duncan Scott – probable

Duncan Scott, left, was part of Britain’s gold medal winning team in the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 24-year-old could become the first British Olympian to win four medals at a single Games. He already has two in his possession after finishing runner-up behind Tom Dean in the men’s 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday, with just 0.04 seconds separating the pair, who helped Britain to gold in relay event 24 hours later. He is fancied to claim a place on the podium in the men’s 200m individual medley after qualifying second fastest for the final and could write his name in British history in the men’s 4×100m medley relay this weekend.

Luke Greenbank – probable

Luke Greenbank qualified second fastest for the 200m backstroke final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Greenbank, 23, and Scott, Adam Peaty and James Wilby, were the first four swimmers pre-selected for Tokyo by Team GB. He won bronze in the men’s 200m backstroke at the World Championship two years ago and since then he has been touted to get a top-three spot in the corresponding Olympic event. Sporting long locks down to his shoulders – an unusual haircut for male swimmers – he recorded the second quickest time in the semi-finals on Thursday morning.

Molly Renshaw – evens

Molly Renshaw says she is able to keep perspective in swimming nowadays (Adam Davy/PA)

The philosophical Renshaw, 25, said in the build-up to these Games: “I used to get upset over racing but now I know it’s not the end of the world. There is a lot more to life and I do it because I love it.” Before the women’s 200m breaststroke got under way, she set a world-leading time at British trials earlier this year but has looked a little off the pace so far. Nevertheless it would not come as a major surprise if she were to claim a medal.

Abbie Wood – evens

Abbie Wood missed out on a medal in the women’s 200m individual medley by just 0.11 seconds (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 22-year-old Wood was gutted to miss out on bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley on Wednesday by just 11 hundredths of a second and admitted she will channel that frustration when she competes alongside Renshaw in the women’s 200m breaststroke. Both Britons will be in outer lanes – Wood in seven and Renshaw in one – possibly hindering their opportunities although there have been winners in other events from those positions in recent days.

Anna Hopkin – outsider

Sprinting to the wall, @annahopkin gets the touch for a place in the 100m Freestyle final by just 0.01 seconds! 👌 @freyaandersonn is 1⃣1⃣th overall having improved on her heats swim 👊 #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/gjAbshWV0Q — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 29, 2021

Of the British quintet in action on Friday, Hopkin, based on current form, is the least likeliest to find herself on the podium at the end of her race: the women’s 100m freestyle. The 25-year-old from Chorley has won multiple gold medals in relay events at European level but was the slowest of the qualifiers to reach the final.