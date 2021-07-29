Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jasmine Joyce: Team GB rattled New Zealand despite agonising defeat

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 12.11pm
Jasmine Joyce, pictured playing for Wales, was part of the Team GB side beaten by New Zealand (Donall Farmer/PA)
Jasmine Joyce, pictured playing for Wales, was part of the Team GB side beaten by New Zealand (Donall Farmer/PA)

Jasmine Joyce believes that Great Britain “absolutely rattled” New Zealand before suffering a 26-21 defeat in their women’s sevens clash at Tokyo Stadium.

Team GB made a flying start, scoring three tries in as many minutes during a blistering opening as Joyce, Helena Rowland and Megan Jones crossed, with Holly Aitchison converting them all for a 21-0 lead.

But Rio silver medallists New Zealand hit back spectacularly as Michaela Blyde touched down twice before the break, while Tyla Nathan-Wong’s try further reduced the deficit.

With the clock ticking down, Joyce received a yellow card, and Blyde completed her hat-trick to seal victory, with Nathan-Wong also kicking three conversions.

“New Zealand are the best team in the world, and we absolutely rattled them in the first and second half,” Joyce said.

“We just slipped off a bit in the second half, but medals aren’t won on day one. We have got days two and three to put our wrongs right.

“To be leading 21-0 is just a credit to us. To do that to the world champions, who have been together for five, six-plus years, we can only take positives.”

Britain face Kenya in their final pool game on Friday, and a victory should be enough to secure a quarter-final place.

Coach Scott Forrest added: “The big lesson is in terms of (delivering) a 14-minute performance. For us to achieve something in this competition, we need to be critical of ourselves first.

2016 Rio Olympic Games – Team GB Training Camp – Day Six
Great Britain rugby sevens player Abbie Brown (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We know we can be better, and if we improve game on game, we are going to be in a good place.”

Forrest’s team began their Games campaign with a 14-12 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee team.

But it needed a last-gasp try from co-captain Abbie Brown to ensure they made a winning start. Brown also scored in the first half, while Aitchison converted both tries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier