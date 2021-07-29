Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules signs season-long loan at Blackpool

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 12.29pm
Tyreece John-Jules spent last season on loan at Doncaster (Steven Paston/PA)
Tyreece John-Jules spent last season on loan at Doncaster (Steven Paston/PA)

Sky Bet Championship new boys Blackpool have secured the services of Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan.

The Gunners academy graduate is still to make his debut for the Premier League club, but has spent periods of each of the last two campaigns away from the Emirates.

“I’ve spent the last couple of seasons on loan in League One and wanted to challenge myself at the next level and there’s no better place to come than Blackpool to do just that,” John-Jules told the official club website.

“I spoke to the gaffer before joining and he made me feel comfortable and excited for the journey here, so I’m really excited for this coming season.”

John-Jules scored once in a loan spell with Lincoln during the second half of the 2019-20 season but fared better with league rivals Doncaster throughout the past term.

He netted five times with Rovers and will now test himself in a higher division under Seasiders boss Neil Critchley, who worked with Gunners centre-back Daniel Ballard during the most recent campaign.

Critchley added: “We really value the continued working relationship with Arsenal and would like to thank them for trusting us with Tyreece’s development.

“I’ve followed Tyreece’s progress for some time now, both with Arsenal and for the England youth teams.

“He’s an attacking player who brings plenty of creativity, whether that be with goals or assists and he will fit in with the work ethic we have here in the squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier