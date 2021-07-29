Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
Sport

Family and fiance ‘thrilled’ after Mallory Franklin takes silver at Olympics

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 3.06pm Updated: July 29 2021, 4.02pm
Mallory Franklin and her fiance Ciaran Lee Edwards (Ciaran Lee Edwards/PA)
Mallory Franklin and her fiance Ciaran Lee Edwards (Ciaran Lee Edwards/PA)

Mallory Franklin’s fiance said he and the canoeist’s family were “thrilled” after she won a silver medal at the Games in Tokyo.

Ciaran Lee Edwards, 28, watched the 27-year-old scoop the best result for a British woman in Olympic canoe slalom history with his family, her family and some of the staff that work with her at the Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross.

Mr Edwards, who is also a canoeist, said he was planning to take to the water himself later to celebrate.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Six
Mallory Franklin with her silver medal (Danny Lawson/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “We were all here cheering her on and we were all just so thrilled that Mal was able to go out and pedal fearlessly on such a big stage.

“We just managed to catch the medal ceremony and interview. It was amazing to hear her talk and celebrate with her coach as well as see her getting to put that medal around her. There was definitely something in our eyes, causing them to water a little bit. It was really emotional.”

Franklin is due to fly back on Saturday afternoon and has some time off before next week’s competition, which will see her fight to secure a place on the team for the World Championships.

Mr Edwards is hoping the pair can use the free time to help plan for another big event later in the year.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Six
Franklin during the Women’s C1 Canoe Slalom Final (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We’ve got plenty of wedding planning to do,” he said.

“We got engaged in 2018 and were planning to get the Olympics out of the way in 2020 and then have a year to plan the wedding.

“It didn’t quite work out that way with Covid so we’re a bit on the backfoot with planning. One benefit though is now we’ve saved enough to pay for it.”

The couple are planning to tie the knot in Shropshire in December.

“My two tasks she gave me when she left on July 5 was to find a suit and a ring, and I’ve done neither,” he said.

“I’ll be in the dog house when she gets back, but hopefully the medal will make up for it.”

