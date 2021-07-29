Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rafael Benitez hopes fit-again Jean-Philippe Gbamin can boost Everton midfield

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 3.12pm
Rafael Benitez hopes a fit-again Jean-Philippe Gbamin can finally provide competition in midfield (Jon Super/PA)
Rafael Benitez hopes a fit-again Jean-Philippe Gbamin can finally provide competition in midfield (Jon Super/PA)

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is looking forward to injury-plagued Jean-Philippe Gbamin providing proper competition in midfield this season.

The Ivorian has played just three times for the club – one of which was an 11th-minute substitute comeback appearance 20 months after his first two outings – since his arrival in August 2019 due to a serious thigh muscle strain and ruptured Achilles tendon.

However, he has featured in all four pre-season matches the club have played so far and Benitez is hoping the 25-year-old can bolster an area which has been an issue over the last couple of years.

“Obviously, he has had big injury problems in the past and now he is training well,” Benitez told evertonfc.com.

“I can see him challenging for a position and that is good news for us.

“He is doing well, and he is working hard like the rest of the midfielders. The competition will improve the levels of the players and the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier