West Ham sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris St Germain

West Ham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris St Germain.

The 28-year-old France international has agreed an initial season-long deal, with the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Areola, who spent last season with Fulham, will provide competition for Hammers number one Lukasz Fabianski.

Manager David Moyes, preparing his squad for a Europa League campaign next season, said: “Alphonse is an experienced and talented goalkeeper who has played at the highest level and performed very well in the Premier League last season.

“As we prepare for a very busy schedule, he will provide fantastic competition for the goalkeepers already at the football club and we are going to need to use our squad to ensure we compete to the best of our abilities across all competitions.

“We have been aware of his qualities for a long time and we have no doubt he will be another player and character who will enhance our squad.”