Saturday, July 31st 2021
Sport

Jak Alnwick eyeing top-half finish and cup final with St Mirren

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 10.04am
Jak Alnwick is aiming for the top six with St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick believes finishing in the top six of the cinch Premiership should be the club’s minimum aim this season.

The Buddies claimed seventh place last term, their best finish since 1989, during an impressive campaign in which they also reached the semi-finals of both domestic cup competitions.

They begin their latest challenge at Dundee on Saturday.

Former Rangers keeper Alnwick said: “I think definitely top six is the minimum target, I would say.

“Last season we got pipped on the last day (before the split) but now, looking at the faces we have brought in, lads who know the league very well, I don’t see why we can’t go that next little step and go to a cup final and top six.

“That has got to be the aim. You’ve got to aim high.”

Alnwick, 28, has settled well at St Mirren after leaving Ibrox on a free transfer last summer.

The former Newcastle trainee had spent the previous two seasons on loan at Scunthorpe and Blackpool and felt the time was right for a permanent move.

He said: “It was time for me to kick on and play football. I had been patient there (at Rangers) and waited for an opportunity that didn’t come, whether that was due to the manager changes or whatever, but I don’t look back anymore. I’m a St Mirren player.

“I want to have my own career in my own hands. When you are sitting around not playing you can train as hard as you want but if you can’t get in the team it is not really in your own hands.

“Obviously I played a lot of games last season and hopefully I can play every game this season.”

