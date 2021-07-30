Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Great Britain’s women one win away from Tokyo Olympics sevens final

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 1.49pm
Abbie Brown scored a try for Team GB (David Davies/PA)
Great Britain’s women will play France on Saturday for a place in the Tokyo Olympics sevens final.

A 21-12 victory over the United States put them into the semi-finals, which means they have at least matched their performance at the Rio Games five years ago.

It was a dominant display that saw Jasmine Joyce score the opening try after just 38 seconds.

Holly Aitchison converted, and then added the extras to an Abbie Brown touchdown as Britain built a 14-point interval lead.

Joyce’s second try early in the second half, again converted by Aitchison, gave the United States a mountain to climb, and it proved too much despite late tries by Kristi Kirshe and Naya Tapper.

Fiji and New Zealand will contest the other last-four encounter after the former knocked out defending Olympic champions Australia 14-12.

Britain’s Celia Quansah said: “The grit and determination we showed, especially in that defensive set at the end was unreal.

“We showed heart like no other, and I am just so proud of the team. We know what we’ve got to do – fuel up and come back firing tomorrow.”

And Quansah’s team-mate Alex Matthews added: “It was backing each other up, trusting each other to make those one-on-one hits.

2016 Rio Olympic Games – Team GB Training Camp – Day Six
Great Britain try-scorer Abbie Brown (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We’ve got some of the smallest girls, we are not a big team. Defence wins you the game and makes it easier once you have got the ball.”

France overcame China to secure a semi-final spot, but the odds favour a Great Britain versus New Zealand final.

If that happens, it would be a repeat of their pool game earlier in the tournament that New Zealand won 26-21 after trailing by 21 points.

